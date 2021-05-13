Alexa
Grocery Outlet, Lumentum fall; Exxon Mobil, fuboTV rise

By Associated Press
2021/05/13 04:22
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Grocery Outlet Holding Co., down $7.51 to $33.03.

The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products reported weak first-quarter sales.

fuboTV Inc., up $1.71 to $19.38.

The television streaming company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Wix.com Ltd., down $50.22 to $239.68.

The cloud-based website design company gave investors a disappointing second-quarter revenue forecast.

Darling Ingredients Inc., up $2.35 to $73.09.

The food ingredients company handily beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $6.52 to $114.19.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others is spinning off its LoyaltyOne segment.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., down $13.90 to $68.24.

The optical networking products maker reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Bank of America Corp., down 39 cents to $41.18.

Growing inflation fears dragged down bank stocks along with the broader market.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 32 cents to $60.04.

Energy company stocks got a boost from rising crude oil prices.

Updated : 2021-05-13 09:21 GMT+08:00

