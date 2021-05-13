Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/13 03:48
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 80 cents to $66.08 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 77 cents to $69.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $2.16 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.07 a gallon. June natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $13.30 to $1,822.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 43 cents to $27.24 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.60 Japanese yen from 108.65 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2080 from $1.2152.

Updated : 2021-05-13 07:51 GMT+08:00

