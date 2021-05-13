New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|146.50
|Down 3.60
|May
|147.65
|147.65
|145.75
|145.75
|Down 2.15
|Jul
|148.45
|Down 3.55
|Jul
|150.25
|150.60
|146.00
|146.50
|Down 3.60
|Sep
|151.90
|152.55
|148.00
|148.45
|Down 3.55
|Dec
|154.40
|154.95
|150.40
|150.85
|Down 3.55
|Mar
|156.90
|157.00
|152.55
|152.95
|Down 3.55
|May
|157.70
|157.80
|153.40
|153.75
|Down 3.60
|Jul
|157.75
|158.10
|153.85
|154.15
|Down 3.60
|Sep
|157.85
|157.85
|153.90
|154.25
|Down 3.60
|Dec
|157.70
|157.70
|153.95
|154.35
|Down 3.60
|Mar
|157.20
|157.20
|154.55
|154.55
|Down 3.65
|May
|157.50
|157.50
|154.90
|154.90
|Down 3.65
|Jul
|158.00
|158.00
|155.35
|155.35
|Down 3.65
|Sep
|155.80
|Down 3.65
|Dec
|156.30
|Down 3.65
|Mar
|156.70
|Down 3.25