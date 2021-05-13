Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/05/13 03:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 146.50 Down 3.60
May 147.65 147.65 145.75 145.75 Down 2.15
Jul 148.45 Down 3.55
Jul 150.25 150.60 146.00 146.50 Down 3.60
Sep 151.90 152.55 148.00 148.45 Down 3.55
Dec 154.40 154.95 150.40 150.85 Down 3.55
Mar 156.90 157.00 152.55 152.95 Down 3.55
May 157.70 157.80 153.40 153.75 Down 3.60
Jul 157.75 158.10 153.85 154.15 Down 3.60
Sep 157.85 157.85 153.90 154.25 Down 3.60
Dec 157.70 157.70 153.95 154.35 Down 3.60
Mar 157.20 157.20 154.55 154.55 Down 3.65
May 157.50 157.50 154.90 154.90 Down 3.65
Jul 158.00 158.00 155.35 155.35 Down 3.65
Sep 155.80 Down 3.65
Dec 156.30 Down 3.65
Mar 156.70 Down 3.25

