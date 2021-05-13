Alexa
Kraken make first signing, ink Luke Henman to 3-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/05/13 02:38
SEATTLE (AP) — The expansion Seattle Kraken signed the first player in franchise history Wednesday after agreeing to terms with free agent center Luke Henman on a three-year entry level contract.

Henman, 21, currently plays for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. He will complete the season with the Armada before joining Seattle for its rookie training camp later this year.

Henman had a team-high 43 points in 32 games for the Armada this season, including 16 goals and 27 assists. He has scored six goals in eight playoff games this season.

Henman was originally a fourth-round pick by Carolina in the 2018 NHL draft. He has played the past five seasons with Blainville-Boisbriand.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-13 06:19 GMT+08:00

