By ROB MAADDI , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/12 23:47
Brady-Prescott kicks off NFL season plus a return to London

The NFL is returning to London in October and Tom Brady begins his pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys when Tampa Bay hosts the league’s annual kickoff game on Sept. 9.

The first game in London since the coronavirus pandemic will be played on Oct. 10 as the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets. A week later, the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Miami Dolphins. Both games will be played at the stadium of Premier League soccer team Tottenham. The Falcons and the Jaguars will be the home teams.

The season opens on the same field where the Buccaneers became the first team to win a Super Bowl at home. Other highlights from opening weekend include Matthew Stafford playing his first game for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears with SoFi Stadium welcoming fans for the first time.

Most teams are expected to be at full capacity following a season played before limited crowds because of COVID-19.

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game.

The full schedule will be released Wednesday night.

Updated : 2021-05-13 01:45 GMT+08:00

