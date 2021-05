Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results

Wednesday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €2,082,960 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-2.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. David Goffin (12), Belgium, 6-2, 6-1.

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Karolina Pliskova (9), Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-2, 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Coco Gauff, United States, def. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Petra Kvitova (11), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza (12), Spain, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Jennifer Brady (13), United States, walkover.

Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 7-5, 6-1.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Daniel Evans and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-5.

Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, def. Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-2, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.