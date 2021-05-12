Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

EU lawmakers to return to Strasbourg after more than a year

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 22:37
EU lawmakers to return to Strasbourg after more than a year

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers are planning to return to Strasbourg for their June plenary session as the coronavirus situation improves, the Parliament's press office said on Wednesday.

It will be the first plenary session held in the eastern French city in more than a year. Previous meetings planned in Strasbourg have been held remotely because of the dangers posed by traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The June session is expected to take place in a hybrid format.

European Parliament deputy spokesperson Delphine Colard said however that the return to Strasbourg remains conditional on the health situation.

Staff and legislators mostly have their parliamentary base in Brussels but almost all plenary sessions need to be held 450 kilometers (280 miles) away in Strasbourg as foreseen in EU treaties.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2021-05-13 00:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed