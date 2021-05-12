Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Maloney seeks answers in Capitol riot hearing

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 22:49
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo, then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting at the Pentagon. Miller, Preside...

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo, then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting at the Pentagon. Miller, Preside...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on congressional testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney says Congress must find out why the federal government “failed to coordinate an effective and timely response” to the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Maloney made the comments Wednesday as she opened a hearing with former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, both of whom were involved in the response.

Maloney says, “It is our duty to understand what went wrong that day, to seek accountability and to take action to prevent this from ever happening again."

Maloney says it's clear Trump is responsible for the Capitol riot. The House impeached Trump a week after the siege for telling his supporters that day to “fight like hell” to overturn the results of the election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. The then-Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump in February.

Republicans immediately tried to change the subject of the hearing to protests in several cities over the last year in response to the death of George Floyd. The top Republican on the panel, Kentucky Rep. James Comer, says Democrats “continue to demonize tens of millions of Americans who support President Trump.“

Updated : 2021-05-13 00:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed