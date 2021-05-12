Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dom Dwyer signs with Major League Soccer's Toronto

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 22:39
Dom Dwyer signs with Major League Soccer's Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Forward Dom Dwyer and Major League Soccer's Toronto have agreed to a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old has 83 goals in 204 regular-season and postseason games for Kansas City and Orlando. He appeared in just two matches last season with Orlando due to a knee injury.

“Dom is a powerful attacking player that has experience scoring goals in this league. He’s been training with us in Orlando, and he’s fit very well within the group,” Toronto general manager Ali Curtis said in a statement Tuesday.

Dwyer has two goals in four international appearances, all in 2017. He is married to U.S. women's national team and Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux.

Toronto lacks depth at forward to to injuries to Jozy Altidore, Ayo Akinola and Ifunanyachi Achara.

In addition, midfielder Griffin Dorsey was waived and midfielder Liam Fraser loaned to Columbus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-13 00:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed