All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Pittsburgh
|56
|37
|16
|3
|77
|196
|156
|x-Washington
|56
|36
|15
|5
|77
|191
|163
|x-Boston
|56
|33
|16
|7
|73
|168
|136
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|56
|32
|17
|7
|71
|156
|128
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|177
|157
|Philadelphia
|56
|25
|23
|8
|58
|163
|201
|New Jersey
|56
|19
|30
|7
|45
|145
|194
|Buffalo
|56
|15
|34
|7
|37
|138
|199
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|56
|36
|12
|8
|80
|179
|136
|x-Florida
|56
|37
|14
|5
|79
|189
|153
|x-Tampa Bay
|56
|36
|17
|3
|75
|181
|147
|x-Nashville
|56
|31
|23
|2
|64
|156
|154
|Dallas
|56
|23
|19
|14
|60
|158
|154
|Chicago
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|161
|186
|Detroit
|56
|19
|27
|10
|48
|127
|171
|Columbus
|56
|18
|26
|12
|48
|137
|187
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|55
|39
|14
|2
|80
|185
|124
|x-Colorado
|54
|37
|13
|4
|78
|186
|132
|x-Minnesota
|54
|35
|14
|5
|75
|178
|149
|x-St. Louis
|54
|25
|20
|9
|59
|158
|167
|Arizona
|56
|24
|26
|6
|54
|153
|176
|Los Angeles
|54
|21
|26
|7
|49
|142
|159
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|7
|49
|151
|193
|Anaheim
|56
|17
|30
|9
|43
|126
|179
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Toronto
|54
|35
|13
|6
|76
|182
|140
|x-Edmonton
|54
|34
|18
|2
|70
|178
|147
|x-Winnipeg
|55
|29
|23
|3
|61
|166
|152
|x-Montreal
|55
|24
|21
|10
|58
|156
|164
|Calgary
|52
|23
|26
|3
|49
|138
|149
|Ottawa
|55
|22
|28
|5
|49
|153
|187
|Vancouver
|51
|21
|27
|3
|45
|135
|169
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Washington 2, Boston 1
Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 0
Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 3:30 p.m.