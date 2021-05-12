Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156
x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163
x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136
x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128
N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157
Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201
New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194
Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136
x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153
x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147
x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154
Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154
Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186
Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171
Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 55 39 14 2 80 185 124
x-Colorado 54 37 13 4 78 186 132
x-Minnesota 54 35 14 5 75 178 149
x-St. Louis 54 25 20 9 59 158 167
Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176
Los Angeles 54 21 26 7 49 142 159
San Jose 55 21 27 7 49 151 193
Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140
x-Edmonton 54 34 18 2 70 178 147
x-Winnipeg 55 29 23 3 61 166 152
x-Montreal 55 24 21 10 58 156 164
Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149
Ottawa 55 22 28 5 49 153 187
Vancouver 51 21 27 3 45 135 169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

Washington 2, Boston 1

Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 0

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Edmonton, 3:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-13 00:16 GMT+08:00

