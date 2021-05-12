Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 22:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 54 33 69 102 25 20 9 0 11 195 16.9
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 54 30 51 81 31 22 15 1 8 162 18.5
Brad Marchand Boston 53 29 40 69 26 46 4 4 5 143 20.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 54 20 47 67 24 20 0 0 5 153 13.1
Patrick Kane Chicago 56 15 51 66 -7 14 3 0 3 191 7.9
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 48 20 45 65 22 37 8 0 2 206 9.7
Auston Matthews Toronto 50 40 25 65 24 10 10 0 12 214 18.7
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 55 24 38 62 8 26 5 1 5 159 15.1
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 55 20 41 61 12 36 5 0 1 122 16.4
Mark Stone Vegas 54 21 40 61 26 28 6 1 8 97 21.6
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 55 21 40 61 -6 12 4 0 4 125 16.8
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 50 30 31 61 25 34 9 0 7 171 17.5
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 42 17 41 58 14 6 5 0 1 106 16.0
Aleksander Barkov Florida 50 26 32 58 12 14 7 1 6 176 14.8
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 56 23 34 57 7 28 6 0 7 141 16.3
Sebastian Aho Carolina 56 24 33 57 16 32 7 3 7 148 16.2
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 52 32 24 56 3 12 9 1 7 155 20.6
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 55 15 38 53 0 14 5 0 0 91 16.5
David Perron St. Louis 54 16 36 52 2 22 5 0 2 142 11.3
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 54 24 28 52 23 18 4 2 4 123 19.5

Updated : 2021-05-13 00:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed