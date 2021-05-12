Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60
Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74
Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 32 23 6 2 1 49 107 76
Manitoba 33 18 11 2 2 40 104 90
Belleville 30 14 15 1 0 29 81 96
Toronto 28 11 15 0 2 24 87 100
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 30 19 8 1 2 41 121 89
Texas 35 16 16 3 0 35 109 114
Grand Rapids 29 15 10 3 1 34 88 83
Iowa 31 15 12 4 0 34 97 105
Cleveland 27 15 9 1 2 33 94 78
Rockford 30 11 18 1 0 23 84 111
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73
Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90
Lehigh Valley 28 17 7 3 1 38 89 84
WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101
Utica 25 14 10 0 1 29 84 85
Rochester 25 10 12 2 1 23 83 106
Binghamton 31 6 18 5 2 19 81 118
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 41 24 16 1 0 49 145 137
Henderson 36 24 12 0 0 48 115 95
Bakersfield 36 22 13 0 1 45 122 94
San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127
Ontario 38 15 19 4 0 34 124 143
Colorado 31 14 14 2 1 31 96 96
Tucson 34 13 19 2 0 28 97 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Belleville 4, Manitoba 3

Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 0

Laval 4, Toronto 2

Henderson 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-13 00:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed