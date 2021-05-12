All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 32 23 6 2 1 49 107 76 Manitoba 33 18 11 2 2 40 104 90 Belleville 30 14 15 1 0 29 81 96 Toronto 28 11 15 0 2 24 87 100 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 30 19 8 1 2 41 121 89 Texas 35 16 16 3 0 35 109 114 Grand Rapids 29 15 10 3 1 34 88 83 Iowa 31 15 12 4 0 34 97 105 Cleveland 27 15 9 1 2 33 94 78 Rockford 30 11 18 1 0 23 84 111

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73 Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90 Lehigh Valley 28 17 7 3 1 38 89 84 WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101 Utica 25 14 10 0 1 29 84 85 Rochester 25 10 12 2 1 23 83 106 Binghamton 31 6 18 5 2 19 81 118

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 41 24 16 1 0 49 145 137 Henderson 36 24 12 0 0 48 115 95 Bakersfield 36 22 13 0 1 45 122 94 San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127 Ontario 38 15 19 4 0 34 124 143 Colorado 31 14 14 2 1 31 96 96 Tucson 34 13 19 2 0 28 97 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Belleville 4, Manitoba 3

Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 0

Laval 4, Toronto 2

Henderson 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.