All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|10-10
|12-5
|New York
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|11-9
|8-7
|Toronto
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|7-4
|11-12
|Tampa Bay
|19
|18
|.514
|3
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|7-11
|12-7
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|5-13
|11-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|10-6
|10-7
|Cleveland
|19
|14
|.576
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|9-7
|10-7
|Kansas City
|16
|18
|.471
|4½
|2½
|1-9
|L-9
|8-12
|8-6
|Minnesota
|12
|21
|.364
|8
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|6-11
|6-10
|Detroit
|11
|24
|.314
|10
|8
|3-7
|W-2
|6-10
|5-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-11
|9-4
|Houston
|19
|17
|.528
|2½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-9
|9-8
|Seattle
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|9-8
|9-10
|Texas
|18
|20
|.474
|4½
|2½
|6-4
|L-2
|9-10
|9-10
|Los Angeles
|16
|19
|.457
|5
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|8-9
|8-10
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|10-4
|7-9
|Philadelphia
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-6
|6-11
|Atlanta
|17
|18
|.486
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-9
|8-9
|Miami
|15
|20
|.429
|4½
|3½
|4-5
|L-4
|8-9
|7-11
|Washington
|13
|18
|.419
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|L-3
|8-9
|5-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|12-8
|10-6
|Milwaukee
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|8-9
|11-8
|Chicago
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|1½
|6-4
|L-2
|13-8
|4-10
|Cincinnati
|16
|17
|.485
|4½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-7
|6-10
|Pittsburgh
|15
|20
|.429
|6½
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|6-8
|9-12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|14-4
|8-10
|San Diego
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|9-10
|11-6
|Los Angeles
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|9-5
|10-12
|Arizona
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|2
|3-7
|W-2
|8-5
|9-14
|Colorado
|12
|23
|.343
|9½
|6½
|3-7
|L-4
|10-9
|2-14
___
San Francisco 4, Texas 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 5, Atlanta 3
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 8, Kansas City 7
Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-1) at Boston (Richards 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-3) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.