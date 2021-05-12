Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 15 .595 _
New York 19 16 .543 2
Toronto 18 16 .529
Tampa Bay 19 18 .514 3
Baltimore 16 20 .444
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 13 .606 _
Cleveland 19 14 .576 1
Kansas City 16 18 .471
Minnesota 12 21 .364 8
Detroit 11 24 .314 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 15 .595 _
Houston 19 17 .528
Seattle 18 18 .500
Texas 18 20 .474
Los Angeles 16 19 .457 5

___

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 8, Kansas City 7

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-1) at Boston (Richards 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-3) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-13 00:15 GMT+08:00

