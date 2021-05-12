Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UK's Johnson backs public inquiry into handling of pandemic

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 19:51
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for a debate on the Queen Speech at House of Commons in London, Wednesday, May 12, 202...

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for a debate on the Queen Speech at House of Commons in London, Wednesday, May 12, 202...

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that an independent public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be held next year.

He told lawmakers Wednesday that the inquiry will have wide-ranging statutory powers and that the government has a responsibility to learn lessons from the pandemic.

Johnson said he expects the inquiry to begin its work next spring.

Families of those who have died during the pandemic have been calling on Johnson to call an inquiry since last summer, but the prime minister consistently said the time wasn't right.

The U.K. has recorded Europe's highest virus-related death toll with more than 127,500 people dead.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2021-05-12 21:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei