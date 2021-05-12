Alexa
Taiwan pushes back tax deadlines by one month amid COVID outbreaks

House tax still has to be paid by May 31

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/12 20:39
Taiwan is postponing its tax deadline by one month 

Taiwan is postponing its tax deadline by one month  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a response to new domestic clusters of COVID-19, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Wednesday (May 12) that it was extending the tax payment period by one month until June 30.

The postponement will be valid for both the filing of tax returns and the payment of individual and corporate income taxes. The tax period began on May 1 but was supposed to end on the last day of the month. A similar extension was also allowed last year due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the government announced 16 new domestic transmissions of the coronavirus, most of them related to clusters in Yilan County and New Taipei City discovered the previous day.

More than 30 percent of taxpayers already completed their filing duties by Wednesday, more than on previous occasions, CNA reported. Nevertheless, as many people are used to waiting until late before heading for the tax office and as more coronavirus-related restrictions might be on the way, the MOF still decided to give an extension.

House taxes still have to be filed and paid by May 31, as procedures are far simpler with payment possible online, by credit card, mobile phone, or bank transfer, reports said.
Taiwan
taxes

