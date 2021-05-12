Alexa
Taiwan Supreme Court confirms life sentence for dismemberment of Canadian

Israeli-American suspected Canadian had betrayed his drug-dealing activities to police

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/12 20:10
Oren Shlomo Mayer (second from left) during  an earlier police transfer 

Oren Shlomo Mayer (second from left) during  an earlier police transfer  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Israeli-American citizen will have to spend his life in prison for the gruesome murder of a Canadian resident over a drug-related dispute following a decision by the Supreme Court Wednesday (May 12) to reject his final appeal.

In the high-profile case, Oren Shlomo Mayer lured Canadian Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan to a riverside park in the New Taipei City district of Yonghe before killing him, dismembering him, and throwing his remains into the water on an evening in Aug. 2018. Mayer, who officially worked as a tattoo artist, suspected that the Canadian had been working as a police informant to shed light on his drug-dealing activities.

Two other Americans, Ewart Odane Bent and Jason Eugene Hobbie, were sentenced to 18 months in prison, while Taiwanese-Canadian Wu Hsuan (吳宣) received a six-month jail sentence for his part in helping Mayer with the murder.

Mayer did not accept the life sentence he received from the Taiwan High Court in January, but the Supreme Court rejected his appeal Wednesday, CNA reported. The highest court agreed that Mayer had shown no remorse over his murder of the Canadian.

After the events, Mayer fled to the Philippines but was apprehended by local police two weeks later before extradition to Taiwan.
