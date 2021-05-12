Taiwan cruises canceled amid escalating COVID situation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan has reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days, the Maritime Port Bureau announced that a total of eight cruises scheduled before June 8, when the newly instituted level 2 pandemic alert expires, have been canceled, CNA reported.

The bureau said in a press release on Wednesday (May 12) that after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) heightened the COVID alert level on Tuesday night, all eight island-hopping and around-Taiwan cruises before June 8 were called off, according to CNA.

Depending on how events unfold, the suspension of the cruises may continue beyond June 8, the bureau said.

Those whose bookings were canceled will be allowed to choose between a full refund and a later cruise.