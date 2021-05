Wednesday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €2,082,960 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Karolina Pliskova (9), Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-2, 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.