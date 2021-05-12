Vietnamese masseuse fatally stabbed in Taipei apartment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese masseuse has died from an apparent knife attack in her apartment in Taipei's red-light district.

A Vietnamese woman in her 40s was found dead in an apartment building on Linsen North Road in Taipei City's Zhongshan District on Wednesday (May 12). The body of the woman, who is surnamed Li (黎), was found by her boyfriend in the bathroom, with what has been confirmed to be a knife wound across her throat.

The incident took place at No. 409 Linsen North Road in a 12-story mixed-use residential and commercial building, reported Liberty Times. In addition to rental suites, the structure also holds offices, massage parlors, and hotels.

Police said that Li was renting a small suite on the sixth floor which she used as a personal massage studio. When her boyfriend went to visit her at noon on Wednesday, she was unresponsive, and he discovered a gash across her neck.

He immediately called for the police. Officers from the Zhongshan Precinct of the Taipei Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, police suspect that the woman is an unaccounted-for worker and believe that an assailant used a knife to slash the woman's throat before fleeing the scene.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance camera footage in the building to identify the suspect.



Hallway outside Li's apartment. (Taipei Police Department photo)