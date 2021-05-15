Vaccines are only solution to COVID nightmare

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – It is a kind of cruel irony that on the very same day that Taiwan was once again locked out of the World Health Assembly by the China-controlled World Health Organization, we experienced the first community outbreak of COVID-19.

For months now, Taiwan has been held up around the world as a shining light of how to handle the pandemic and control any outbreaks. Now, domestic infections raise fears that a full-on outbreak will spread

So, what’s gone wrong? It’s early days, but the answer is most likely nothing.

Nowhere else on Earth has managed to get through this pandemic without at least one significant outbreak and the truth is it’s a minor miracle that Taiwan has managed to hold back the tide for as long as it has.

Complacency an issue

No matter how much work and how many controls and fail safes are established by the government and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), the system can only work if people act responsibly and do the right thing for the greater good of the country.

And if we are being honest, a lot of Taiwanese people have become rather complacent about COVID-19. This is perhaps inevitable given that while the rest of the world has been gripped by crisis, life in Taiwan has carried on largely as normal.

However, this complacency has meant breaches of the rules and it literally only takes one infected person to start a chain of spreading, which could end up enveloping the whole country. There is another cause of this complacency and this is the fake news flooding Taiwan's social media from China.

Pretty much every action the Taiwan authorities have taken has come in for criticism among certain circles. The KMT, to its immense shame, has been guilty of spreading much of it.

Politicizing the pandemic

In many democratic countries, opposition parties and governments come together at times of national crisis to do their best for the citizenry. In Taiwan, despite the fact the government has exceeded expectations so far, it has still found its actions undermined at every possible turn by its political opponents.

Politicizing a pandemic is extremely dangerous because it results in people refusing to trust the advice of medical experts and failing to follow the guidelines that will keep them safe. That increases the risk of an outbreak and makes it more dangerous when it comes. This is where Taiwan is at right now.

In many ways, Taiwan is lucky. It has held back the COVID-19 tide for so long that a community outbreak is only happening now, just as vaccines are starting to be rolled out.

We have seen in countries like Israel and the U.K., where vaccine rollouts are at an advanced stage, that this is the answer. Countries that have vaccinated a high proportion of people have seen cases, hospitalizations, and deaths drop through the floor as a result.

Vaccines work. It doesn’t matter if it is the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine, or the Moderna vaccine. All these vaccines have been proven to work.

Yet in Taiwan, the take-up of the vaccines we have available has been low because, once again, irresponsible opposition figures have politicized the issue, questioning the expiry dates and scaremongering with countless stories of dangerous blood clots.

Incredibly, this has had a huge impact on the views of, not just dyed-in-the-wool KMT supporters, but rational, educated, free-thinking people across society. I have lost track of the number of reasonable people in my circle who have told me they are not taking the AstraZeneca vaccine but are waiting for the best one, which apparently is Pfizer.

No!

Stop it!

If you can’t get hold of a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes, you don’t just walk around barefoot!

The AstraZeneca vaccine is just as good as the Pfizer vaccine. It has been given to literally millions of people in the U.K., Europe, the U.S. and beyond perfectly safely.

The number of blood clots it has caused is around 5 per million doses. To put this in context, the Pfizer vaccines have recorded 4 cases of clots per million doses, a negligible difference.

Both figures are actually below the average number of clots found in people not taking the vaccine. The risk is minute and the personal benefits, and to those around you, and to Taiwanese society are enormous.

Don’t panic

With COVID-19 now in community circulation, the chances are we are going to see more cases and further hospitalizations before things get better.

Don’t panic about this. For most people, the effects of COVID-19 are minor and, as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said, Taiwan is prepared.

The key is to follow the advice being issued by the independent experts at the CECC. Keep social distancing, wear masks, wash hands regularly, and if a lockdown is implemented, stick to it.

But most crucially of all, if you are eligible for a vaccine, even if you have to pay full whack, get vaccinated.

Ultimately, vaccines are the only way the world is going to get out of this pandemic. Refusing to take the vaccine for any reason is both socially irresponsible and incredibly stupid.

It doesn’t matter which approved vaccine you take. It doesn’t matter if the expiry date is one month away or three months away. Vaccines work and ultimately, they are the solution.