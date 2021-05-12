Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kazakhstan Davis Cup tennis player banned for corruption

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 17:19
Kazakhstan Davis Cup tennis player banned for corruption

LONDON (AP) — A tennis player who represented Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup has been banned for 10 years after admitting a string of corruption charges.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said that Roman Khassanov admitted offenses which took place from 2014 through 2018. He has been banned from attending any official tennis events and fined $100,000, with all but $25,000 of that sum suspended.

The charges included breaking rules against fixing or attempting to fix any aspect of an event and soliciting or accepting money or other benefits. The ITIA did not say which competitions were affected.

Khassanov had a career-high ranking of 671 in 2018 and mostly played lower-level Futures and Challenger events. The 24-year-old's last recorded tournament was in 2019.

Khassanov played one match in the Davis Cup in 2018, losing to Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 6-1 in a dead singles rubber after Kazakhstan had already secured overall victory.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-12 18:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported