Singapore arrests couple suspected of killing newborn baby in Taiwan

One of the suspects recorded by a camera in Taiwan in Feb. 2019 One of the suspects recorded by a camera in Taiwan in Feb. 2019 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Singapore have arrested a local couple in connection with the death of a newborn baby in Taiwan more than two years ago, reports said Tuesday (May 11).

The officers acted on a request from the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, CNA reported. The arrests of the suspects, a man and a woman, both aged 25, took place on April 28.

A New Taipei City waste management worker discovered the body of a little girl inside a black plastic bag as he was sorting food waste on Feb. 26, 2019. Police suspicion soon focused on a couple from Singapore who had arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 19 and stayed at a hotel in Taipei City until Feb. 26, the day they left the country.

Investigators found traces of blood in the hotel room’s bathtub, with DNA matching the baby’s, according to the CNA report. A coroner’s analysis showed the girl had been born alive, so prosecutors charged the couple with homicide and issued arrest warrants for both.