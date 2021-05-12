Alexa
The Latest: 1 killed, two wounded in Israel by missile

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 16:47
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome air defense system as smoke rises from an oil tank on fire after it was hit by a rocket fire from...

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians as Israel signals a widening military campaign:

JERUSALEM — The head of Israel's emergency service says one person has been killed and one seriously wounded by an anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip.

Eli Bein of Magen David Adom said the Wednesday morning attack hit a jeep. Israeli media reported the assault Wednesday morning.

The attack came after a night of deadly exchanges of rocket fire between Israel and Palestinians. It was an abrupt escalation of weeks of tension with roots in disputed Jerusalem.

Updated : 2021-05-12 18:09 GMT+08:00

