Taiwan supermarket teams up with Japanese drugstore chain

Simple Mart Retail, Tomod’s open 19 select stores together in April

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/12 16:59
Simple Mart has opened 19 select stores with Tomod's. (Simple Mart Retail photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Simple Mart Retail, a Taiwanese supermarket chain, has opened 19 select stores with Japanese drugstore operator Tomod's in April to increase its competitiveness against industry leaders.

Facing increased competition from the likes of PX-Mart and Carrefour Market, Simple Mart Retail has come up with a new scheme to attract grocery shoppers into its stores. By combing the concepts of a supermarket and a drugstore, the Taiwanese brand will begin selling cosmetic products along with food and daily necessities at a number of select locations.

Simple Mart General Manager Chiu Kuang-lung (邱光隆) said the company had originally planned to introduce the select shops with Tomod's in 2023. However, due to the economic slowdown during the coronavirus pandemic, it has decided to launch the program this year, he explained.

Chiu expected the new select stores to attract 10-20 percent more customers than the regular locations and generate a noticeable increase in the company's total revenue. He added that Simple Mart has also begun collaborating with online food delivery platforms to offer grocery delivery services starting in late April.
Updated : 2021-05-12 18:08 GMT+08:00

