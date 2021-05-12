Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan ally Honduras mulls setting up offices in China to acquire vaccines

Honduran President Hernandez disappointed by rich countries stashing away COVID vaccines

  246
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/12 16:24
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Tuesday (May 11) that Honduras could set up business offices in China in order to obtain Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, CNA reported.

As a long-term Taiwan ally in Central America, Honduras, which has no formal diplomatic relations with China, had earlier expressed its intention to acquire Chinese vaccines through Mexico, Chile, Argentina, or El Salvador, the last of which ditched Taiwan for China in 2018.

According to Reuters, Hernandez was disappointed by rich countries stashing away COVID-19 vaccines that poor countries desperately need. He added that he has asked Taiwan to persuade the U.S. to share its vaccine inventory with other countries.
Central America
COVID-19 vaccine
Juan Orlando Hernandez
China
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh - sources
Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh - sources
2021/05/11 22:00
Two batches of avocados imported by Taiwan Costco found to contain excessive cadmium
Two batches of avocados imported by Taiwan Costco found to contain excessive cadmium
2021/05/11 20:59
China to become aged society for foreseeable future: Chinese official
China to become aged society for foreseeable future: Chinese official
2021/05/11 20:15
Palau travel bubble not threatened: Taiwan Ministry of Transportation
Palau travel bubble not threatened: Taiwan Ministry of Transportation
2021/05/11 17:49
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
2021/05/11 17:25

Updated : 2021-05-12 18:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported