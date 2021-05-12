Taiwan ally Honduras mulls setting up offices in China to acquire vaccines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Tuesday (May 11) that Honduras could set up business offices in China in order to obtain Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, CNA reported.

As a long-term Taiwan ally in Central America, Honduras, which has no formal diplomatic relations with China, had earlier expressed its intention to acquire Chinese vaccines through Mexico, Chile, Argentina, or El Salvador, the last of which ditched Taiwan for China in 2018.

According to Reuters, Hernandez was disappointed by rich countries stashing away COVID-19 vaccines that poor countries desperately need. He added that he has asked Taiwan to persuade the U.S. to share its vaccine inventory with other countries.