New Taipei closes nightlife venues, libraries, activity centers amid COVID outbreak

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (right) announced new measures against the virus Wednesday New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (right) announced new measures against the virus Wednesday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a result of the expanding coronavirus outbreak, New Taipei City on Wednesday (May 12) announced that all activity and sports centers, libraries, internet cafés, and nightlife venues on its territory should remain closed until June 8.

Amid the record 16 new domestic COVID infections confirmed Wednesday, 10 were related to a former Lions Club official who had visited several locations in the city and was registered as a case on Tuesday (May 11).

Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said the city government will cancel all outside gatherings of more than 500 people and all inside events of more than 100 people, the Liberty Times reported. Places of entertainment will be subject to thorough checks, and if any violations are found, they will be shut down, the mayor warned.

The wearing of masks will be compulsory at outside events and at locations where social distancing cannot be guaranteed, while eating and drinking will be banned on public transportation.

In measures reflecting precautions also taken in other regions, visits to patients in hospitals is now banned, and video conferencing will be used for contacts between residents of care homes and visitors, the mayor announced.