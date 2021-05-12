2 women in Taipei tea houses test positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (May 12) reported two local COVID-19 cases and 42 contacts in the heart of Taipei.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that two women in Taipei have tested positive for the coronavirus. The women worked at two different tea shops located in Taipei's Wanhua District.

Chen pointed out that case No. 1,220 is a woman in her 60s who has not recently traveled abroad and works at the Hongda Tea House (鴻達茶藝館) on Sanshui Street in Taipei's Wanhua District. On May 6, she began to experience fatigue, a fever, and a sore throat.



Front entrance to Hongda Tea House. (Google Maps image)

She visited a clinic on May 7 and May 8, but the symptoms persisted. On May 11, she sought treatment at a hospital, where she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Hospital staff administered a coronavirus test on the woman, and she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 12, with a Ct value of 25. The source of her infection is still under investigation, and the health department has identified 30 contacts, all of whom have entered home isolation and are being tested for the virus.

Case No. 1,221 is a woman in her 50s who has no recent history of overseas travel and works at the Fengxiang Tea House (楓香清茶館) on Section 1, Xiyuan Road, also in Taipei's Wanhua District. On May 10, she developed an itchy throat, cough, and chills.



DEP workers preparing to disinfect Wanhua. (CNA)

She went to a hospital for medical treatment and underwent a coronavirus test. She tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12, with a Ct value of 16. The source of her infection is still under investigation, and 12 contacts have entered home isolation and are being tested.

In addition to serving tea, these shops also serve food and offer KTV singing, according to Up Media. The small size of the shops means that the women were interacting with numerous customers in a confined space, potentially increasing the risks of transmitting the disease.



DEP workers disinfecting Longshan Temple. (CNA)

The two shops are in a densely populated area near the Longshan Temple MRT Station and Xinfu Market, where large numbers of people circulate each day. Both shops were closed and disinfected on Tuesday (May 11), when the cases were fist suspected.

On Wednesday, the Taipei City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) dispatched personnel to disininfect the tea houses, Longshan Temple, and Mengxia Park. During the press conference on Wednesday, Chen said he did not believe the two cases in Wanhua are directly related to each other.



Taipei City DEP workers disinfecting Longshan Temple. (CNA)



DEP workers disinfecting alley in Wanhua. (CNA)



