Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, share market tumbles

Taiwan observes a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections in recent weeks. Taiwan observes a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections in recent weeks. (CNA photo)

Taiwan may raise its COVID-19 alert level in the “coming days,” Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday (May 12), warning of an extremely serious situation that sent the island’s stock market tanking.

On Tuesday, Taiwan announced plans to restrict public gatherings as a result of a cluster of six new cases with no clear infection source, an unusual outbreak for the island that had kept a tight lid on community outbreaks.

Describing the situation as “very serious,” Chen told parliament the level could be lifted a notch to three, limiting gatherings to five people indoors and 10 outdoors, as well as closing of non-essential businesses. “If there is the slightest failure in containment, then we will soon enter level three,” Chen said. President Tsai Ing-wen called on people not to panic, and said there were plenty of medical supplies. “At this moment the challenge is still severe. Please be alert and follow the guidelines. I believe we will be able to overcome this challenge together,” she said at the headquarters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Taiwan has done a great job in curbing the virus and people should guard the country so its booming economy can continue, Tsai added.