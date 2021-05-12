Alexa
Taiwan's Keelung launches citywide sanitization amid pandemic fears

City mayor asks agencies to prepare for possible working-from-home arrangements

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/12 15:01
Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A citywide sanitization was carried out in Keelung early Wednesday morning (May 12) following rumors of new local COVID-19 cases in the northern port city.

After the country recorded seven new local infections on Tuesday, local media suggested that a woman in Keelung had also tested positive for coronavirus later that day. The case (case No. 1,217) was confirmed by the Central Epidemic Command Center during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

A group of sanitization workers was sent to disinfect public areas around the city, including the Keelung Railway Station, schools, government buildings, and traditional markets. The city government also announced that it has raised its epidemic prevention alert to the highest level and that all unnecessary large gatherings will be canceled.

Speaking at a press conference, Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) emphasized that all citizens must stay vigilant and comply with public health measures to prevent the pandemic situation from worsening. Without addressing the city's new case, he said he has ordered all government agencies to prepare for possible working-from-home arrangements.

Sanitization worker disinfecting Keelung Railway Station May 12. (CNA photo)
Updated : 2021-05-12 16:37 GMT+08:00

