Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (May 12) reported 16 local infections, a new single-day record since the start of the pandemic.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 21 new coronavirus cases, including 4 imported cases, one case of unknown origin, and 16 local infections, a record one-day high for Taiwan since the start of the Pandemic. Of the 16 local cases, three are tied to the Galaxy Baccarat Arcade in Yilan, 10 are related to the New Taipei Lions Club cluster, two worked in tea houses in Taipei, and one person is a resident of Keelung.

Chen said that a woman in her 30s, a boy under the age of 10, and a woman in her 60s are cases 1,216, 1,231, and 1,232, respectively. Case No. 1,216 is an employee of the Galaxy Baccarat arcade in Yilan's Luodong Township.

Case No. 1,231 is a contact of case No. 1,211 and case No. 1,232 is a contact of case No. 1,210. All three are asymptomatic and have not recently traveled abroad.

Due to the cluster infection in the arcade, they were tested for the coronavirus and were diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 12. Case No. 1,216 had a Ct value of 15, case No. 1,231 had a Ct value of 26, and case No. 1,232 had a Ct value of 32.

A total of eight people have been diagnosed with the virus in the arcade cluster infection. The CECC is continuing an epidemiological investigation to determine if there are any other infections in the cluster.