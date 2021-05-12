Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day

Taiwan reports local COVID cases in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Yilan

  5330
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/12 14:22
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. 

CECC head Chen Shih-chung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (May 12) reported 16 local infections, a new single-day record since the start of the pandemic.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 21 new coronavirus cases, including 4 imported cases, one case of unknown origin, and 16 local infections, a record one-day high for Taiwan since the start of the Pandemic. Of the 16 local cases, three are tied to the Galaxy Baccarat Arcade in Yilan, 10 are related to the New Taipei Lions Club cluster, two worked in tea houses in Taipei, and one person is a resident of Keelung.

Chen said that a woman in her 30s, a boy under the age of 10, and a woman in her 60s are cases 1,216, 1,231, and 1,232, respectively. Case No. 1,216 is an employee of the Galaxy Baccarat arcade in Yilan's Luodong Township.

Case No. 1,231 is a contact of case No. 1,211 and case No. 1,232 is a contact of case No. 1,210. All three are asymptomatic and have not recently traveled abroad.

Due to the cluster infection in the arcade, they were tested for the coronavirus and were diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 12. Case No. 1,216 had a Ct value of 15, case No. 1,231 had a Ct value of 26, and case No. 1,232 had a Ct value of 32.

A total of eight people have been diagnosed with the virus in the arcade cluster infection. The CECC is continuing an epidemiological investigation to determine if there are any other infections in the cluster.
Covid cases
Covid infections
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
2021/05/11 21:19
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
2021/05/11 17:07
Taiwan to lift ban on workers from Indonesia if country's daily COVID cases lower than 5,000
Taiwan to lift ban on workers from Indonesia if country's daily COVID cases lower than 5,000
2021/05/11 17:04
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
2021/05/11 14:41
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 4 from India
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 4 from India
2021/05/10 17:44

Updated : 2021-05-12 15:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed