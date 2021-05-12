McDonald’s Taiwan issues contact tracing measure amid local infections

McDonald’s to enhance epidemic prevention measures in response to new local clusters. McDonald’s to enhance epidemic prevention measures in response to new local clusters. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All McDonald's locations across Taiwan will begin implementing a real-name ID registration system to facilitate contact tracing, as the country attempts to contain new local COVID-19 clusters that emerged Tuesday (May 11).

The Central Epidemic Command Center raised its COVID-19 alert to the second level on Tuesday after reporting seven new domestic COVID-19 infections, including six with unknown sources. The heightened level of alert is effective until June 8, and restrictive measures regarding indoor and outdoor gatherings and public transportation were put in place.

In response to the new measures, the popular fast food chain McDonald's announced on its website Wednesday that it will require all customers to complete an online real-name registration form prior to entering the restaurants, starting immediately. It added that its indoor PlayPlaces will be temporarily closed to the public and that all birthday celebration events will be canceled.

McDonald's said it has made socially distant seating arrangements at all locations across the country and that the use of non-cash payments is encouraged. It also stressed that sanitization procedures will be carried out around the clock to ensure the safety of their customers.



McDonald's implements real-name ID registration system for contact tracing. (McDonald's photo)