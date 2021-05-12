Alexa
US representative introduces pro-Taiwan resolution

Resolution reiterates Washington's commitments to Taiwan's sovereignty, peace

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/12 11:46
U.S. Representative Ken Buck. (U.S. Congress photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Representative Ken Buck proposed a resolution to reiterate Washington’s commitment to Taiwan's peace, sovereignty, and common strategic interests on Monday (May 12).

The resolution reaffirms the U.S.’ commitments to the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances and its continued diplomatic and military coordination with the country. It also condemns Beijing’s military escalations toward Taiwan and encourages the Secretary of Defense to establish and engage in security talks with Taipei and regional allies to counter the China threat.

Buck said that “We cannot allow China’s dangerous threats against the people of Taiwan to go unnoticed,” according to a press release. He added that this resolution seeks “to hold the Chinese government accountable for its actions that undermine peace and stability in the US and around the world.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) thanked the U.S. Congress Monday night for continuing to take various actions to prioritize Taiwan’s security and regional peace and stability, as well as supporting the ever-growing Taiwan-U.S. partnership.

Ou said that since President Biden took office, Washington has continuously shown strong support for Taiwan and has repeatedly stated that its commitments to the country are "rock solid." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to maintain close contact with friends in U.S. Congress and the White House, deepen bilateral cooperation, and jointly promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
