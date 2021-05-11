All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163 x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136 x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201 New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136 x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153 x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147 x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154 Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154 Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 55 39 14 2 80 185 124 x-Colorado 54 37 13 4 78 186 132 x-Minnesota 54 35 14 5 75 178 149 x-St. Louis 54 25 20 9 59 158 167 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 Los Angeles 54 21 26 7 49 142 159 San Jose 55 21 27 7 49 151 193 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140 x-Edmonton 54 34 18 2 70 178 147 x-Winnipeg 54 28 23 3 59 161 152 x-Montreal 55 24 21 10 58 156 164 Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149 Ottawa 55 22 28 5 49 153 187 Vancouver 50 21 26 3 45 135 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 3, OT

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Vancouver 3, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 5, Chicago 4, OT

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 0

Nashville 5, Carolina 0

Colorado 2, Vegas 1

St. Louis 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Tuesday's Games

Washington 2, Boston 1

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.