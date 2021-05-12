Alexa
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public

Graduation ceremonies moved online amid new domestic COVID cases

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/12 10:34
No outside visitors are allowed on campuses in Taipei, New Taipei until June 8. 

No outside visitors are allowed on campuses in Taipei, New Taipei until June 8.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In light of the recent domestic COVID-19 clusters, all schools in Taipei and New Taipei will be closed to the public to protect the health of their students, faculty, and staff.

After effectively containing the spread of coronavirus for more than a year, Taiwan on Tuesday reported seven local cases, including six with unknown sources of infection. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also declared that the country has entered the stage of “community transmission.”

Speaking at a press interview on Wednesday, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced that no outside visitors will be permitted to enter school campuses for four weeks until June 8. He added that all graduation ceremonies will be moved online instead to prevent large gatherings.

In addition, all theatre performances in the city will be canceled or postponed, according to Hou. Enhanced sanitation work is also being carried out Wednesday morning in Wugu, Sanchong, Zhonghe, and Yonghe Districts.

Similarly, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced that all indoor activities involving 100 or more persons and outdoor events exceeding 500 people will be canceled. Openings of campuses will be suspended until June 8, while all graduation ceremonies will be held online.

Ko emphasized that the new restrictive measures are necessary to prevent the pandemic situation in Taiwan from worsening. He asked citizens to remain alert and continue to follow public health guidelines, warning that more local cases could be reported over the next few days.
Updated : 2021-05-12 12:03 GMT+08:00

