Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Parker Fox, Division 2 All-American, transfers to Minnesota

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 06:57
Parker Fox, Division 2 All-American, transfers to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Parker Fox, a 6-foot-8 forward and a native of Minnesota, became the latest transfer to join the revamped Gophers on Tuesday.

Fox played three seasons at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and was selected this year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as a Division II All-American. Fox averaged 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals per game and shot 64.4% from the field as a junior for the Wolves.

At Mahtomedi High School, just 20 miles northeast of Williams Arena, Fox was also a standout in both basketball and track and field, where he reached the state tournament in the high jump.

Fox is the fifth incoming transfer secured by new coach Ben Johnson, joining forward Jamison Battle (George Washington) and guards Luke Loewe (William & Mary), E.J. Stephens (Lafayette) and Sean Sutherlin (New Hampshire).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-05-12 09:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported