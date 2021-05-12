Webb fans 10, Giants hand Texas 9th interleague loss in row

Texas Rangers' David Dahl runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game i... Texas Rangers' David Dahl runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat Texas 4-2 Tuesday, keeping the Rangers winless in interleague play this season.

Swept in the two-game series, Texas dropped to 0-5 against NL opponents this year. The Rangers have lost a team-record nine straight interleague games overall — their next try to end the drought will be June 1 at Colorado.

Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt drove in runs for San Francisco, which began the day tied with St. Louis for the best record in the National League.

David Dahl launched his third home run of the season for Texas.

Webb (2-3) allowed two runs and three hits to earn his first win in his last three starts. Jake McGee pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 10th save.

Jordan Lyles (1-3) gave up two runs in five innings, striking out six. He has lost three straight decisions since he won his first start of the season on April 4.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the first on Joey Gallo's RBI grounder.

San Francisco answered with two runs in the bottom half on an RBI double by Yastrzemski and a single by Belt.

The Giants added two more runs in the sixth on a throwing error by Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson.

Dahl homered to left-center in the seventh to cut San Francisco’s lead to 4-2, but the Giants bullpen pitched three scoreless innings to preserve the win.

Texas finished the game 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Giants have won five of their last six games at Oracle Park and own the best home record in MLB at 14-4. San Francisco is just 8-10 on the road, with an eight-game road trip beginning Thursday in Pittsburgh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: C Jose Trevino missed his second straight game with soreness in his right triceps. Texas manager Chris Woodward said that Trevino was available off the bench but was hoping to get him some extra rest ahead of Wednesday’s off day.

Giants: 2B Donovan Solano (calf strain) took batting practice and groundballs on Monday and will likely head out on a rehab assignment sometime during the Giants’ upcoming road trip. Solano has been on the injured list since April 22.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Open a four-game series at Houston on Thursday night. RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.50 ERA) will make his first career start against the Astros, where he began his career.

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.40 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

