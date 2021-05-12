Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Napoli bolsters CL chances with 5-1 rout of Udinese

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 05:55
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego Armando Marad...
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, left, celebrates after scoring goal 5-1 with the team's head coach Gennaro Gattuso, during the Serie A soccer match between...
Napoli's Piotr Zielinski, right, celebrates scoring the first goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Dieg...
Udinese's Stefano Okaka celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in ...
Napoli's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego...
Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, left, in action against Udinese's Jean-Vicotr Makengo during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego A...
Napoli's Elseid Hysaj, right, in action against Udinese's Roberto Pereyra during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego Arm...
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, left, in action against Udinese's Rodrigo Becao during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego Arm...
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, right, in action against Udinese's Nahuel Molina during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego A...

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego Armando Marad...

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, left, celebrates after scoring goal 5-1 with the team's head coach Gennaro Gattuso, during the Serie A soccer match between...

Napoli's Piotr Zielinski, right, celebrates scoring the first goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Dieg...

Udinese's Stefano Okaka celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in ...

Napoli's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego...

Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, left, in action against Udinese's Jean-Vicotr Makengo during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego A...

Napoli's Elseid Hysaj, right, in action against Udinese's Roberto Pereyra during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego Arm...

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, left, in action against Udinese's Rodrigo Becao during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego Arm...

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, right, in action against Udinese's Nahuel Molina during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Diego A...

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli boosted its chances of qualifying for the Champions League by routing Udinese 5-1 on Tuesday to move into second place in Serie A.

Gennaro Gattuso's side moved a point ahead of Atalanta and AC Milan, with Juventus four points further back. Those three teams play on Wednesday and there are then two rounds remaining.

The top four from Serie A qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Napoli dominated from the start and Piotr Zieliński opened the scoring in the 28th minute, firing home a rebound after a Juan Musso save on Victor Osimhen, before setting up a second for Fabián Ruiz three minutes later.

Stefano Okaka pulled one back for mid-table Udinese shortly before halftime but Hirving Lozano and Giovanni Di Lorenzo extended Napoli’s advantage after the break.

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne hit the woodwork late on but got his goal in stoppage time as he controlled an attempted clearance with his chest before firing powerfully into the bottom corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-12 07:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill