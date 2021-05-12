Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ings scores twice as relieved Southampton beats Palace 3-1

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 06:02
Southampton's Danny Ings celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Crystal ...
Southampton's Danny Ings, 3rd from left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Southam...
Southampton's goalkeeper Fraser Forster saves a penalty taken by Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic during an English Premier League soccer match betwe...

Southampton's Danny Ings celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Crystal ...

Southampton's Danny Ings, 3rd from left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Southam...

Southampton's goalkeeper Fraser Forster saves a penalty taken by Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic during an English Premier League soccer match betwe...

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Free from the threat of relegation, Southampton claimed just its third win in four months in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Tuesday.

Southampton's top-flight status was guaranteed for another season when Fulham became the third and final team to get relegated with its loss to Burnley on Monday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's out-of-form team was able to play with more freedom as a result, and fit-again striker Danny Ings scored in each half to lead the Saints to victory at St. Mary's Stadium. Che Adams netted Southampton's other goal.

Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead after just two minutes. Palace captain Luka Milivojević had a penalty saved by Fraser Forster in the 41st — when the score was 1-1 — after Wilfried Zaha was fouled.

Southampton moved up three positions to 14th, a place and a point behind Palace with three games left.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-12 07:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill