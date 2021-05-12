Alexa
Right-hander Nate Pearson sent to minors by Blue Jays

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 05:39
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Nate Pearson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, May 9, 2021, i...

ATLANTA (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays optioned top prospect Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and recalled right-hander Jeremy Beasley.

Pearson struggled in his first start this season, allowing three runs, four and five walks over 2 1/3 innings Sunday in a 7-4 loss at Houston. The 24-year-old right-hander debuted last July and started this season on the injured list with a right adductor strain.

“The main reason we sent him down is because we want him to get more consistency coming off his injury,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before Tuesday's game at Atlanta. “He made some strides in his first Triple-A outing but he’s still got some work to do.”

Montoyo said left-hander Anthony Kay will fill the spot in Toronto’s starting rotation. Kay is 0-2 with a 10.24 ERA in three games. He was 2-0 with a 5.14 ERA over 13 appearances last year.

Beasley was acquired from Arizona last month for cash.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-12 07:32 GMT+08:00

