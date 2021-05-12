New York Yankees coach Phil Nevin has positive COVID-19 test

FILE- In this April 9, 2021, file photo, New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu celebrates with third base coach Phil Nevin (88) after his home run off Tampa B... FILE- In this April 9, 2021, file photo, New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu celebrates with third base coach Phil Nevin (88) after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Strickland during the eighth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Yankees announced Tuesday, May 11, 2021, that Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa. Under Major League Baseball’s guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.

New York announced the positive test for Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, about two hours before the scheduled first pitch Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.

Nevin is under quarantine protocol in nearby Tampa. Under Major League Baseball’s guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing.

Several other coaches are expected to miss the game due to contact tracing, but manager Aaron Boone said the contact tracing does not include any players.

