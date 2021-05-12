Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New York Yankees coach Phil Nevin has positive COVID-19 test

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 05:31
This is a 2021 photo of Phil Nevin of the New York Yankees baseball team. The Yankees announced Tuesday, May 11, 2021, that third base coach Phil Nevi...
FILE- In this April 9, 2021, file photo, New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu celebrates with third base coach Phil Nevin (88) after his home run off Tampa B...

This is a 2021 photo of Phil Nevin of the New York Yankees baseball team. The Yankees announced Tuesday, May 11, 2021, that third base coach Phil Nevi...

FILE- In this April 9, 2021, file photo, New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu celebrates with third base coach Phil Nevin (88) after his home run off Tampa B...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.

New York announced the positive test for Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, about two hours before the scheduled first pitch Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.

Nevin is under quarantine protocol in nearby Tampa. Under Major League Baseball’s guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing.

Several other coaches are expected to miss the game due to contact tracing, but manager Aaron Boone said the contact tracing does not include any players.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-12 07:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill