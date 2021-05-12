Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tatis goes on injured list due to health, safety protocols

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 05:17
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. throws out San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game ...
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., left, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run with Manny Machado during the second inning of a baseball game...

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. throws out San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game ...

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., left, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run with Manny Machado during the second inning of a baseball game...

DENVER (AP) — San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols.

Joining Tatis on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced Tuesday before their game at Colorado. San Diego was expected to make corresponding moves later in the day.

Tatis spent time on the injured list last month with inflammation in his left shoulder. He leads the Padres with nine homers and 23 runs.

The 22-year-old Tatis has flourished on the road this season, hitting .385 with six homers and 10 RBIS. His 1.302 OPS on the road is the second-best mark in the majors of any player with at least 40 plate appearances, trailing only Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (1.364).

Profar has reached base safely in eight of his last 10 games. He's hitting .234 this season with one homer.

Mateo was called upon as a pinch hitter in the ninth Sunday in San Francisco. He had an RBI double in San Diego's 11-1 win.

He's hitting .400 over his last six games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-12 07:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill