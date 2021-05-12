Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Graffiti on Bates campus targets Israel, protests deaths

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 04:28
Graffiti on Bates campus targets Israel, protests deaths

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Police have referred an investigation into graffiti on the campus of Bates College that targeted Israel and supported Palestinian rights to the state Attorney General’s Office as a possible hate crime.

A social media account affiliated with some Bates College students posted photos on Sunday showing what appeared to be chalk graffiti on the college's campus that supported Palestinian rights and targeted Israel, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The Lewiston Police Department informed the attorney general's office about the slogans for a possible investigation as a hate crime, the newspaper reported.

Some of the graffiti read “Stop ethnic cleansing,” “Israel is killing innocent people,” “Free Palestine,” and “(Expletive) Zionist Israel.”

Gwen Lexow, Bates’s director of Title IX and civil rights compliance, told students in an email she had heard from people, "expressing deep concern about the impact of the language contained in the flyers and graffiti, particularly on Jewish members of our campus community.”

A caption on the social media post said the students have, “no knowledge of the circumstances by which this act occurred,” though they also said “this is not an act of antisemitism but of anti-colonialism.”

The graffiti references escalating protests, the police response and now deadly rocket fire and air strikes in Israel, Jerusalem and Gaza. The violence began last week with protests against the potential eviction of residents in a neighborhood of East Jerusalem. The police response intensified last weekend, injuring hundreds.

Updated : 2021-05-12 07:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill