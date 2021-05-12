Alexa
Kansas man sentenced to life for killing woman, 2 children

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 04:05
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who killed his estranged girlfriend and her two children before setting their house on fire was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole.

Ismael Caballero was sentenced to 14.5 years in prison in the Dec. 30, 2019 death of 32-year-old Yazmin Rodriguez-Santillan, of Kansas City, Kansas. He was given the life sentence for the deaths of 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jeancarlo Rodriguez.

Caballero pleaded guilty to capital murder for the children's deaths, second-degree murder for their mother’s killing and arson for burning their home.

Wyandotte County prosecutors said Caballero killed Rodriguez-Santillan first, then returned to the home to kill the children to prevent them from testifying against him. He then set the house on fire to destroy evidence.

The children's father attended the hearing via Zoom from Mexico.

