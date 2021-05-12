Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLBPA increases investments to $178M ahead of bargaining

By RONALD BLUM , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/12 03:34
MLBPA increases investments to $178M ahead of bargaining

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association increased its liquid assets by about $19 million to $178.5 million ahead of collective bargaining that could lead to a spring training lockout next year.

The union had $178.5 million in cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments on Dec. 31, according to a financial disclosure form filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. That was up from $159.5 million at the end of 2019, $102.4 million at the end of 2018 and $80.1 million at the end of 2017.

According to details in the filing, the union had $22.4 million in cash, $94.1 million in Treasury securities and $62 million investments with entities such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., known as Freddie Mac; the Federal National Mortgage Association, known as Fannie Mae; Federal Home Loan Banks; and Federal Farm Credit Bank.

The union usually prepares for bargaining by withholding licensing money due to players and keeping it available to disburse during or after a stoppage. Baseball underwent eight work stoppages from 1972-95 but has not had one since. The current labor contract expires Dec. 1.

Union head Tony Clark earned a $2.25 million base salary, unchanged from 2019, according to the disclosure form.

Bruce Meyer earned $1,005,000 as senior director of collective bargaining and legal, a raise of $5,000 from 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-12 06:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill