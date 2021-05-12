Alexa
Cubs place OF Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 03:07
Chicago Cubs center fielder Jake Marisnick catches a fly ball by Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager during the first inning of a baseball game in Chica...

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa.

Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 27 games in his first season with Chicago. He agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract in February.

Wieck is beginning his second stint with Chicago this season. The left-hander worked a scoreless inning at Milwaukee on April 12.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-12 05:58 GMT+08:00

