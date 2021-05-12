Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dutch move toward further easing of coronavirus lockdown

By MIKE CORDER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/12 02:40
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 27, 2021 file photo, people gather despite authorities urging people to stick to coronavirus social distancing regulatio...
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Dutch caretaker Prime Minster Mark Rutte answers questions after casting his vote in a gene...
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021 file photo, people toast after terraces reopened at midday as the Netherlands became the latest European coun...

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 27, 2021 file photo, people gather despite authorities urging people to stick to coronavirus social distancing regulatio...

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Dutch caretaker Prime Minster Mark Rutte answers questions after casting his vote in a gene...

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021 file photo, people toast after terraces reopened at midday as the Netherlands became the latest European coun...

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch zoos and theme parks will be allowed to reopen next week under strict conditions and bars and cafes can extend the opening hours of their outdoor terraces, if hospital and intensive care admissions continue to fall, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced Tuesday.

Rutte said the country will move to the second phase of its gradual reemergence from a lockdown that has lasted months on May 19 if the numbers have declined by 20% from peaks in late April.

If they don't, the relaxation won't go ahead. But Rutte said he expects the current downward trends to continue and the easing of the lockdown to go ahead.

It is, “Step Two with a pause button,” Rutte said in a nationally televised news conference.

The second step in the government's reopening road map also means that swimming pools, gyms and other indoor sports venues can reopen, with strict conditions on visitor numbers, and sex workers can resume their work. Open-air museums and theaters will be allowed to open.

Earlier Tuesday, the national public health institute reported that admissions to hospital intensive care units declined by 22% over the last seven days compared with the previous week.

In the same period, the number of positive coronavirus tests fell by 10% to 47,108, a decline caused in part by fewer people getting tests because of school holidays.

Neighboring Belgium announced earlier Tuesday that it too is relaxing its lockdown as of next month.

Dutch bars and cafes reopened their outdoor terraces last month, under strict conditions, after a six-month lockdown.

Last month also saw huge crowds gather in Dutch cities, flouting social distancing rules, to celebrate the national King's Day holiday.

Underscoring the need to stick to basic hygiene and social distancing rules, Rutte said that local health authorities have attributed 17 large new clusters of infections in Amsterdam to the King's Day celebrations.

The government also said that from May 15 it is easing its general advice not to travel to foreign countries and will allow people to travel to countries designated as safe because of their low infection rates.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2021-05-12 04:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill