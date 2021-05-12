Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Maguire set to be fit for Euros, could play in EL final

By Associated Press
2021/05/12 01:28
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, front, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi during the English Premier League soccer match between ...
Manchester United's Harry Maguire receives medical treatment during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United ...
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, right, leaves the field with medics during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchest...

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, front, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi during the English Premier League soccer match between ...

Manchester United's Harry Maguire receives medical treatment during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United ...

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, right, leaves the field with medics during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchest...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England defender Harry Maguire is set to be fit for the European Championship and could even play for Manchester United again before the end of the club season after an encouraging update on his injured ankle.

The center back was hurt in the second half of United's 3-1 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday and was missing for the home game against Leicester on Tuesday.

“Obviously we've had scans, and the good news is there’s no fracture," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said before the Leicester match.

”(It is) ligament damage and hopefully we’ll see him again this season."

United's last game in the league is at Wolverhampton on May 23. Solskjaer's team then plays Villarreal in the Europa League final three days later.

"Hopefully ready for the final,” Solskjaer said.

Maguire missed his first league match since joining United from Leicester in the offseason in 2019.

England's first game at Euro 2020 is against Croatia on June 13.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-12 02:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill