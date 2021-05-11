Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bulgaria caretaker government appointed until July election

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 22:55
Bulgaria caretaker government appointed until July election

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria on Tuesday moved to quell a political crisis by appointing a retired general as interim prime minister until an election is held in July.

Stefan Yanev, 61, will lead a caretaker government whose main task will be to restore stability in a nation shaken by monthlong anti-government protests and political bickering in a short-lived, deeply fractured parliament.

Yanev, a retired brigadier general who has served the last four years as security advisor to President Rumen Radev, is an alumnus of the National War College in Washington. He also was defense minister in the previous caretaker government appointed by Radev in 2017.

The new premier will be backed by a Cabinet of experts for his main tasks — to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and organize a fair election in the country, which is a member of the European Union and NATO.

The president’s office announced that Radev will dissolve parliament Wednesday and set an election for July 11.

Radev’s move comes after the inconclusive vote in April produced a fragmented parliament, where the center-right GERB party of three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov scored best in the election, but public anger over graft and poverty downsized its support to 26%.

Attempts by Borissov and by the second- and third-largest parties all failed to produce a viable coalition government.

Analysts predict the July election could have a similar outcome, which would fuel political instability that could hinder the EU’s poorest member’s ability to effectively tap the bloc's coronavirus recovery fund.

Updated : 2021-05-12 01:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 under investigation
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill