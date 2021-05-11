Alexa
Jeff Idelson returns to Hall of Fame as interim president

By Associated Press
2021/05/11 22:43
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Idelson is returning to baseball's Hall of Fame as interim president.

The 56-year-old succeeded Dale Petroskey as Hall president in 2008 and retired on June 24, 2019, when he was replaced by former Los Angeles Angels executive Tim Mead.

Mead announced on April 16 that he was resigning as of mid-May. Hall chairman Jane Forbes Clark said Tuesday that Idelson will return as interim president on Saturday and serve through Aug. 15.

The Hall's board appointed a search committee for a new president. The group includes Clark, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and Harvey Schiller, former YankeeNets CEO and U.S. Olympic Committee executive director.

Idelson joined the Hall staff in 1994 as director of public relations and promotions and was promoted to vice president of communications and education.

Idelson, who is from West Newton, Massachusetts, began his professional career with the Boston Red Sox in 1986, then was the New York Yankees’ director of media relations and publicity from 1989-93.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

